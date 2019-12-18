BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont business owner who pleaded guilty to federal drug conspiracy and gun charges was sentenced Monday to more than two years in prison.

Derek Spilman, owner of Good Times Gallery in Burlington, was arrested in January after police said they received complaints from a neighboring business that high school-aged kids were seen leaving Spilman's tobacco shop with marijuana.

Spilman accepted a plea agreement in August to charges including knowingly and willfully conspiring to distribute marijuana, illegal possession of a firearm, and conspiracy to corrupt, influence, and impede an official proceeding.