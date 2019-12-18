The brothers who were seriously injured in a crash on an icy road Tuesday while driving to school in Bourne are in stable but critical condition at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Rhode Island, officials said Wednesday morning.
The two students, aged 14 and 17, received life-threatening injuries when their car slid off the road and into a tree on Route 28 northbound, also known as General MacArthur Boulevard, at around 7:19 a.m., Bourne police said Tuesday. The roads were being treated but were icy at the time, police said.
The boys, a freshman and a senior, are students at Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School and live in Falmouth, Bourne Police Lieutenant Brandon Esip said.
They are now at the pediatric intensive care unit at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence, where they are in critical but stable condition under light sedation, according to an update from the school posted on Facebook.
“The older brother has opened his eyes and given his family a ‘thumbs ups’ and the younger brother has responded to stimuli,” the school wrote. “Please continue to keep them and their family in your thoughts.”
Those who want to send cards can mail them to the school at 220 Sandwich Road in Bourne, where a family member who works at the school will pick them up and bring them to the family, the school said.
