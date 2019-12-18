A driver brought the mackerel tabby cat, named Tangee, to Boston animal control officers, the rescue league said in a statement. Officers brought the cat to the rescue league on Dec. 7.

“When exiting the vehicle, [a man] handed the [driver] the cat and a note which indicated that he was moving to Florida and could not take the cat,” the statement said. “A forwarding phone number left by the man was to a pharmacy, and while the cat is microchipped, it was not registered so there is no possible way to follow-up with the owner.”

The cat has early kidney failure, the rescue league said. The animal is about 96 in human years.

“She is extremely friendly. For a 19-year-old cat, she’s very spry and has a lot of energy,” said Mike DeFina, a spokesman for the rescue league. “To see a 19-year-old cat in a shelter, especially during the holidays, when she was essentially abandoned, we really want to find her a home as quickly as possible.”

