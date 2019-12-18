A 29-year-old South Boston man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly stole a truck containing at least $10,000 worth of lobsters early Tuesday in Charlestown.

The incident shortly before 12:40 a.m. , when officers responded to 516 Main St. in Charlestown for a report of an accident, police said in a statement.

On scene, authorities were told that the suspect, who was not named by police, had stolen a truck loaded with the crustaceans from a Charlestown company, officials said.