A 29-year-old South Boston man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly stole a truck containing at least $10,000 worth of lobsters early Tuesday in Charlestown.
The incident shortly before 12:40 a.m. , when officers responded to 516 Main St. in Charlestown for a report of an accident, police said in a statement.
On scene, authorities were told that the suspect, who was not named by police, had stolen a truck loaded with the crustaceans from a Charlestown company, officials said.
Workers at the company were loading the truck at the dock when the suspect jumped into the cabin of the truck and sped off, chased by some employees of the company who were in a second box truck, police said.
The suspect refused to stop, instead choosing to crash the stolen truck into a second box truck, according to authorities. Lobster company workers were able to detain the suspect until police arrived on scene, police said.
The suspect, who was arraigned at Charlestown District Court on Tuesday, is charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, operation after revocation or suspension, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and threats to commit harm, authorities said.
