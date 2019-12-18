The squalls will then spead east across the state. "We think what’s going to happen is, as they’re heading eastward, they’re going to start to fall apart,” Vallier-Talbot said. “It’s very brief and very heavy. It can reduce visibility quite a bit, but it doesn’t last very long.”

Snow squalls, which are brief and intense snow showers, will advance into Western Massachusetts from New York, said Eleanor Vallier-Talbot, a meteorologist with the weather service in Norton.

Afternoon commuters, look out. The National Weather Service says potentially blinding snow squalls will sweep into Western Massachusetts Wednesday afternoon and arrive in Boston several hours later.

The snow squalls, which will be accompanied by strong wind gusts of 20 to 30 miles per hour, will reach Western Massachusetts into the Connecticut River Valley between 2 and 5 p.m., and Central and Eastern Massachusetts between 4 and 8 p.m., the weather service said in a special weather statement.

“Be prepared for areas of reduced visibility in scattered snow showers and squalls,” the statement warned. “This could lead to temporary whiteout conditions and the potential for dangerous driving conditions in snow squalls. If you are traveling and encounter adverse winter driving conditions ... reduce speed and make sure headlights are on.”

“These snow showers and snow squalls are expected to impact today`s afternoon commute,” the statement said.

“Especially if [people] are on roadways, they have to slow down quite a bit and make sure there’s enough distance between themselves and other vehicles ahead of them. Visibility drops to a mile or half a mile in some locations. It doesn’t last a long time, but can be very dangerous,” Vallier-Talbot said.

Arctic air will move in after the snow squalls, bringing very low wind chill values between 0 degrees and nearly 20 degrees below zero out in the Berkshires late Wednesday into early Thursday. In Boston, the temperature is expected to drop to around 13, with a wind chill as low as 4 below zero. Dry and cold conditions will continue Thursday and Friday, forecasters said.

The NWS had said isolated snow squalls could hit Massachusetts Tuesday afternoon, but the state saw sleet and freezing rain instead, Vallier-Talbot said. A light snow fell on Massachusetts between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The NWS said Tuesday that Boston got over an inch of snow, Greenfield got 4.5 inches, Methuen got 2 inches, and Winchendon and Lowell got about 4 inches.



