Van Drew represents a southern New Jersey district that he won by 8 percentage points last year but that Trump carried by 5 percentage points in the 2016 election.

Amy Kennedy says she is considering running to replace Congressman Jeff Van Drew, a freshman House Democrat who plans to become a Republican, in New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District.

Another member of the Kennedy clan is thinking about entering a political fray, this one a congressional race in New Jersey.

A Republican official said over the weekend that party leaders had been informed Van Drew was planning to switch parties. His prospective defection drew swift condemnation from Democrats and praise from President Trump. It is unusual for members of Congress to switch parties, especially to move from the majority to the minority party, which has vastly less power in the House.

Kennedy, who is married to former 8-term Rhode Island congressman Patrick Kennedy, has formed an exploratory committee for the 2nd Congressional District, saying in a statement that Van Drew “has clearly lost his way.”

“As a mother of five and a former public school teacher for 13 years, running for office was not in my life plan, but Congressman Van Drew’s recent actions, including switching parties, proves that he is no longer putting the needs of the district first,” she said.

Kennedy said the nation, its political system, and the environment is in crisis, and there are “serious unaddressed needs in our schools and in our mental health and addiction system.”

“We need real leadership to overcome these challenges,” she said in the statement.

If Kennedy does enter the contest, she will have company. Montclair State University political science Professor Brigid Harrison declared Monday that she would seek the Democratic nomination for Van Drew’s seat. She called Van Drew “a blind pawn for Donald Trump.’’

Van Drew’s impending party-jumping has prompted a group of his aides to quit. Van Drew has said that he will vote against impeaching Trump, and a House vote on two articles of impeachment, one charging abuse of power and the other obstruction of Congress, is expected on Wednesday. His position would be in conflict with almost every other Democrat on that issue.

According to her statement, Kennedy has served on the volunteer Board of Directors for Mental Health America, and as the education director of The Kennedy Forum, which seeks to lead “a national dialogue on transforming the health care system by uniting mental health advocates, business leaders, and government agencies around a common set of principles.”

Kennedy’s husband, Patrick has worked as an activist for better care for mental health and addiction since leaving office in 2011. He is the founder of The Kennedy Forum. A recovering alcoholic and drug addict, Patrick Kennedy has been open about his struggles over the years and wrote a 2015 book called “A Common Struggle: A Personal Journey Through the Past and Future of Mental Illness and Addiction.” He is the son of the late Edward Kennedy, who served Massachusetts in the US Senate for decades.

The Kennedys are among the most storied and prominent of American political dynasties, producing one president, two US senators, and multiple congressmen. One member of the clan, US Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III has launched a primary challenge to US Senator Ed Markey. Kennedy is currently the last member of the Democratic dynasty serving in Washington.

