Jamey Estep, 33, allegedly stole Francona’s 2004 and 2007 World Series rings from the 6300 block of North Via Lomas De Paloma in Tucson, Ariz., around noon on Nov. 7, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook post.

A man was arrested in Arizona on Tuesday for allegedly stealing two World Series rings belonging to former Red Sox manager Terry Francona, officials said.

James Allerton, a Pima County Sheriff’s Department spokesman, said Francona does not live at the residence the rings were stolen from, and he is not sure who lives there. However, Francona has ties to the area and is an alumnus of the University of Arizona, Allerton said.

Advertisement

Detectives recovered the rings after Estep allegedly sold them to a sports memorabilia store in Phoenix. They also discovered that a check for $245,830 that belonged to Francona was fraudulently deposited earlier this year, the sheriff’s department said.

Estep was arrested Tuesday around 7 p.m. and charged with second-degree burglary, theft, and trafficking in stolen property, the sheriff’s department said.

Francona was the manager of the Red Sox from 2004 to 2011 and led the team to World Series titles in 2004 and 2007. He is now the manager of the Cleveland Indians.