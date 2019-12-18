Two children who were reported missing in Monson were located in Brimfield Tuesday night, according to police.

The children, ages 7 and an 11 years old, were not injured but were taken to Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer as a precaution, Monson police wrote on Facebook.

At approximately 8:37 p.m. the Monson Police Department had received a call from a home on Beebe Road reporting that the two children had walked away from the residence. Monson police officers and the Palmer police K-9 team were able to track footprints to an area on Monson Road in Brimfield, where the children were found hiding in an outbuilding at a farm, police said in the Facebook post.