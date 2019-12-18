President Donald Trump’s comparison of the impeachment process to the Salem witch trials has been criticized by Salem’s mayor.
After Trump penned a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stating “More due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials," Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll weighed in on Twitter, urging the president to “learn some history.”
“Oy vey...again Learn some history: 1) Salem 1692 = absence of evidence+powerless, innocent victims were hanged or pressed to death," Driscoll tweeted. "2)#Ukrainegate 2019 = ample evidence, admissions of wrongdoing+perpetrators are among the most powerful+privileged.”
The Salem witchcraft trials began in 1692 and resulted in the deaths of at least 25 people (19 were executed by hanging, one was crushed to death, and five died in jail).
Driscoll followed up with another tweet in which she emphasized those facts.
“This situation is much different than the plight of the witch trial victims, who were convicted using spectral evidence + then brutally hanged or pressed to death,” she tweeted. "A dubious legal process that bears no relation to televised impeachment.”
