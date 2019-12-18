The Democratic-dominated House is voting on whether to impeach the Republican president. The debate is expected to begin after a procedural vote around midday Wednesday. Debate is expected to last six hours, according to parameters passed by the House Rules Committee , and culminate in an evening vote on the articles of impeachment.

The US House of Representatives plans to hold a historic vote Wednesday on whether to impeach controversial, divisive President Donald Trump. Here, compiled from Globe wire services and major media reports, is a rundown of what you need to know:

Expect some dramatic oratory. House members will be conscious that the eyes not only of the public, but of history, are upon them.

What’s the underlying issue?

Trump’s tenure in office has been plagued by a variety of scandals. But the House is focusing on the Ukraine scandal, which exploded into the headlines this fall and was swiftly investigated by the House Intelligence Committee. The probe, Democrats say, has determined that Trump withheld a White House meeting and military aid from Ukraine to put pressure on that country’s president, who badly needs America’s help to fend off Russian aggression.

Democrats say Trump wanted two things from Ukraine in return: An investigation into Trump’s political rival former vice president Joe Biden and Biden’s son Hunter, as well as an investigation into a debunked theory that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 US presidential election.

What are the two impeachment articles?

The first article of impeachment alleges that Trump abused his power when he pressured Ukraine for “personal political benefit.” The second alleges that Trump obstructed Congress by stonewalling its investigation into the Ukraine scandal, refusing to cooperate with subpoenas for documents or to allow witnesses, including top administration officials, to testify.

How historic is this?

If he is impeached, Trump will be the third president in history to be impeached, joining Presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton. President Richard Nixon, notorious for the Watergate scandal, faced impeachment by the House but resigned before it happened.

What’s the likely outcome?

It is considered a safe bet that the House will vote to impeach Trump. A simple majority vote is needed, and the Democrats hold a majority in the House after the 2018 elections. Trump and his allies were hoping for defections by Democratic House members from Republican-leaning districts, but were disappointed as some of them came forward to announce they would vote to impeach. Preliminary tallies indicate that impeachment is a sure thing.

What happens next?

Impeachment by the House is analogous to an indictment in a court. The next step is a full trial in the Senate. A two-thirds vote of “guilty” on the articles there would convict and remove Trump from office. But the Republicans have a majority in the Senate and they are seen as likely to acquit Trump. It is not clear yet how long a trial in the Senate will last or how it will be structured. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are expected to negotiate over the contours of the trial. An early bid by Schumer to call top administration officials to testify was rejected by McConnell Tuesday.

