Lufthansa flight 404 was off the western coast of Ireland on the evening of Dec. 9, and had been in the air for about four hours, when the crew noticed hydraulic problems with the landing gear and decided to return to Germany as a “precautionary measure,” the airline said in a statement to the Globe.

More than 200 passengers aboard a flight from Frankfurt last week were expecting to land in New York after a roughly eight-hour journey. Instead, they spent the same amount of time in the air only to return to a different German city after technical problems prompted the crew to turn the plane around.

The plane took off at 5:53 p.m. local time and landed at Cologne Bonn Airport at 1:52 a.m. local time, according to details of the flight path on FlightAware. It could not return to Frankfurt Airport at the time because the airport operates an 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, the airline said.

The entire journey took about eight hours and 17 minutes — eight minutes shorter than the expected travel time to John F. Kennedy International Airport, according to FlightAware.

The passengers then took a roughly two-hour bus ride back to Frankfurt where they spent the night before continuing to New York the next morning.

The plane, an Airbus A340-600, was inspected by airline technicians and is already back in service, the statement said.