“Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of their country.” That quaint old typing drill has been running through my mind. I’m sure I’m not the only one, and I hope it has occurred to Senator Mitt Romney of Utah. With the passing of Senator John McCain, there appear to be few Republicans of conscience, courage, and principle left in the Senate. And with the impending House impeachment vote likely to be followed by a vote in the Senate on whether to convict, the fate and future of America’s great experiment in constitutional democracy may rest in Romney’s hands. Senator, this is your moment in history.

Peter Howell