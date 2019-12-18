In my opinion, the British did not vote for Brexit and Boris Johnson on Dec. 12 as much as they voted against Jeremy Corbyn and his socialist “revolution.” Anyone who does not see a parallel in this country is not paying attention.





Democrats dismissed the warnings from the 2016 Brexit vote, but Thursday’s United Kingdom election is a warning the Democrats cannot ignore. Given an unpalatable choice between the left-wing Jeremy Corbyn and the right-wing Boris Johnson, British independents voted decisively for Johnson. This means Brexit is a certainty, but instead of making Britain great again, it could easily lead to Scottish and Irish independence.

Should Democrats produce the same situation in November by nominating a left-wing candidate for president, then, as with Britain, the independents in this country will hold their noses and reelect Donald Trump.

That will give Trump the dubious distinction of being the last American president, for as much as Trump has eroded our democracy in three years, another term will complete the transformation of an American democracy championed by George Washington into a “democracy” championed by Vladimir Putin, from which there will be no turning back.

Robert Banta

Andover