Is Joe Biden too hobbled by age and his son’s past business interests in Ukraine? Is Bernie Sanders not only too old, but way too far left? Can Elizabeth Warren extricate herself from Medicare for All and her past claims of Native American heritage? Is America ready for Pete Buttigieg, a 37-year-old gay man who is unpopular with African Americans?

Every Democrat running for president has an Achilles’ heel — or two, or three. How easy for President Trump to target those weak spots with a poisonous tweet. Many voters will be agonizing over that prospect as they watch Thursday’s Democratic presidential debate, and especially as they weigh the top tier, as defined by national polls.

Advertisement

But maybe that’s the wrong way to evaluate the field. Maybe Democrats are so paralyzed by their search for a perfect candidate, they forget that an Achilles’ heel is not always fatal. Meanwhile, their hopeless quest for the perfect becomes the enemy of the possible.

After all, every modern presidential winner had their alleged Achilles’ heel. John F. Kennedy was Catholic with a rich daddy who bankrolled his campaign. Richard Nixon was odd, insecure, and fundamentally unlikable. Jimmy Carter was a virtually unknown peanut farmer from Georgia. Ronald Reagan was a not too bright former actor. George H.W. Bush was an East Coast elite who lacked the common touch. Bill Clinton was a draft dodger and womanizer. George W. Bush was a loose cannon with a resume full of youthful indiscretions that spilled far past youth. Barack Obama was an African American with the middle name “Hussein.”

And then there’s Trump — a walking Achilles’ heel, including the bone spurs a doctor diagnosed to help him avoid the Vietnam draft. He’s a morally bankrupt businessman who filed at least four times for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. According to at least 17 women — and his own videotaped words — he’s a sexual predator. According to OpenSecrets.org, Trump and his children are profiting directly from his public service, as those seeking to please him hold fundraisers and galas at his resorts, private clubs, and hotels. According to a fact-checking database maintained by the Washington Post, he has also made more than 15,000 false or misleading claims since becoming president.

Advertisement

An investigation into Trump and his associates by Special Counsel Robert Mueller produced 37 indictments; seven guilty pleas or convictions, “and compelling evidence that the president obstructed justice on multiple occasions,” according to the American Constitution Society. A statement signed by over 1,000 former federal prosecutors, concluded that if any other American did what Trump did, they would likely be indicted.

Meanwhile, the House is set to take an historic vote to impeach Trump. House Democrats, who hold a majority, appear ready to pass two articles of impeachment, for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, stemming from his conduct regarding Ukraine. The vote would make Trump the third president in US history to be impeached. Rather than address the charge that he violated his oath of office with the seriousness it deserves, Trump has sulked, tweeted, and refused to allow witnesses to testify. On the eve of the House vote, he sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that read like a Trump rally rant. “By proceeding with your invalid impeachment, you are violating your oaths of office, you are breaking your allegiance to the Constitution and your are declaring open war on American Democracy,” wrote Trump. In fact, he’s the one who rightly stands accused of that behavior.

Advertisement

How are any flaws of Biden or his Democratic rivals worse than Trump’s?

Democrats should stop worrying about the Achilles’ heel of their potential nominee and let the candidates press their case for the presidency the way Trump does. Attacking the weaknesses of others is one part of his strategy. But Trump loyalists believe in Trump, because they also believe he understands their needs, cares about fulfilling them, and will deliver.

According to a new USA Today/Suffolk University poll, Trump leads his Democratic rivals for another term, impeached or not. A strong economy and a can-do attitude account for his strength in this poll. He would beat Biden by three points, Sanders by five points, Warren by eight points and Buttigeig by 10.

Yet 52 percent of those polled said the country is on the wrong track. About 48 percent of those surveyed either approve or strongly approve of the job Trump is doing — but 49 percent disapprove or strongly disapprove. His base is his strength. But that ceiling is also a weakness.

Advertisement

What some might call an Achilles’ heel.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.