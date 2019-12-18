Obergefell v. Hodges — now that was a hallmark

The Hallmark Channel had made the shocking decision to pull ads depicting a gay wedding because of pressure from a right-wing group that opposes gay rights (“After furor, Hallmark allows same-sex wedding ads,” Business, Dec. 16). Perhaps Hallmark should have considered the words of Supreme Court Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, who wrote:

“No union is more profound than marriage, for it embodies the highest ideals of love, fidelity, devotion, sacrifice, and family. In forming a marital union, two people become something greater than once they were. As some of the petitioners in these cases demonstrate, marriage embodies a love that may endure even past death. It would misunderstand these men and women to say they disrespect the idea of marriage. Their plea is that they do respect it, respect it so deeply that they seek to find its fulfillment for themselves. Their hope is not to be condemned to live in loneliness, excluded from one of civilization’s oldest institutions. They ask for equal dignity in the eyes of the law. The Constitution grants them that right.”