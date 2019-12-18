Contrary to Rachelle G. Cohen’s assertion (“Judaism is a faith, not a nationality,” Opinion, Dec. 13), the president’s executive order does not redefine Judaism as a nationality. Rather, it essentially confirms that the Department of Education will continue its decade-long policy of using existing legal authority to protect Jewish, Muslim, Sikh, and other students from discrimination based on actual or perceived shared ancestry or ethnic characteristics.
It is also important that the executive order explicitly states that “agencies shall not diminish or infringe upon any right protected under federal law or under the First Amendment.” This order does not give a university license to silence voices on campus that express anti-Israel or anti-Zionist views, no matter how much we disagree with those views. But when Jewish students are discriminated against simply because they are Jewish, we will continue to stand firmly with them.
Of course, when anti-Semitism manifests itself on a college campus, it is first and foremost the responsibility of university leadership at the highest levels to address it. This executive order confirms that federal agencies can investigate, and that is an important backstop. It should come into play only when universities fail to act, and we anticipate that will happen very rarely.
Robert Trestan
Regional director
Anti-Defamation League, New England region
Boston