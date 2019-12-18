Contrary to Rachelle G. Cohen’s assertion (“Judaism is a faith, not a nationality,” Opinion, Dec. 13), the president’s executive order does not redefine Judaism as a nationality. Rather, it essentially confirms that the Department of Education will continue its decade-long policy of using existing legal authority to protect Jewish​, Muslim, Sikh, and other students from discrimination based on actual or perceived shared ancestry or ethnic characteristics.

It is also important that the executive order explicitly states that “agencies shall not diminish or infringe upon any right protected under federal law or under the First Amendment.” This order does not give a university license to silence voices on campus that express anti-Israel or anti-Zionist views, no matter how much we disagree with those views. But when Jewish students are discriminated against simply because they are Jewish, we will continue to stand firmly with them.