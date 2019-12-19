It was also because of the Weihnachtsmärkte — Germany’s ubiquitous Christmas markets and “the only way to observe Christmas,” declared Jones, who was shopping at one here while chowing down on a late lunch of currywurst. Born in London and raised in South Africa, Jones has lived in Germany twice, first as a 9-year-old and later as a music student on a German government scholarship.

PADERBORN, Germany — Michael Kevin Jones is a well-traveled virtuoso cellist who performed in Germany in late November. He was thrilled to land the gig, but not just because it meant a new audience for his Bach cello suites.

Advertisement

A German Christmas market. Linda Matchan for The Boston Globe

“It’s exactly the same as I remembered it,” said Jones, who sounding both wistful and relieved. “They’re timeless.”

There are thousands of Weihnachtsmärkte in Germany, big and small, in nearly every village, town and city, and some places have several of them. Put another way, “you can’t avoid them,” said Klaus Lurse, a retired human resources executive visiting the market in this small western German city with some 150,000 inhabitants, founded by Charlemagne in 795.

Items, including snowglobes and stars, on display at a German Christmas market. Linda Matchan for The Boston Globe

The term “Christmas market” doesn’t begin to do justice to the spirit and glow of Weihnachtsmärkte which are small seasonal enclaves of old-style wooden huts, where Glühwein (hot spiced wine) runs freely, lights twinkle, candles flicker, carousels spin, sausages roast and, whatever the German word is for tchotchkes, they are there aplenty — Santa trinkets, miniature snow globes, illuminated Christmas stars, wooden figurines, china angels, nativity scenes, pint-size trains, and lots, lots more.

I visited four smallish Weihnachtsmärkte in Germany; one of them, near Karlsruhe, was so small it consisted of two stalls and a Day-Glo nativity scene. I can safely report that Glühwein is a predominant theme in these markets, whether served straight up or as Glühwein bonbons, Glüh-kirsch, Bio-Glühwein, and other forms.

Advertisement

“It’s always the same,” said Lisa Lehritter, 19, a student from Würzburg. “There’s Glühwein. There are spices. There are some things with wool. There are some socks and candles, of course. “And nuts.”

This is a slight exaggeration. For example, one market was selling an assortment of chocolate antique hand tools, including true-to-size wrenches, pliers, and a hammer, all marked with chocolate rust. Two of the markets had singing reindeer which popped their heads out of windows and flapped their mouths to the beat of Christmas tunes — while whistling at the same time.

The Glühwein bonbon lady. Linda Matchan for The Boston Globe

But sameness seems to be the point. “These are exactly the same as I remember them!” said a delighted Michael Kevin Jones, who was buying candy from the Glühwein bonbon lady. The heavy, thick wool socks were the same as he remembered too, so he bought some of those, even though he now lives in Spain.

It’s hard to imagine what would happen if someone broke with tradition and opened, say, a Lotto booth at a Weihnachtmarkt, or a pop-up Gap store — although it may yet be coming. “The young generation, they buy from the Internet, and want now shoes and sneakers and clothes,” said a Karlsruhe market vendor who engraved small leather souvenirs. “We see old people come here because they know it from their childhood.”

I confess I’d never heard of a Weihnachtmarkt until November when I was waiting in line, passport in hand, to board a flight to Frankfurt. I overheard one passenger ask another why he was going to Germany.

Advertisement

“For the Christmas markets!” he said, as though it was a well-established reason. I assumed he was a vendor of some kind or maybe an exporter, but that’s before I learned that Weihnachtsmärkte are like Graceland, or the pyramids — a destination unto themselves.

They have a long history in Germany, which is a festival-loving country anyway, with its much-exported Oktoberfest, its Sommerfests, Volksfests, even a Zwiebelfest (onion festival) and Spargelfest (white asparagus festival).

“When it comes to festivals — beer, Christmas, wine — Germany is a master,” said Andreas Korger, founder and president of Der Verband Deutscher Festwirte International, or Association of German Festival Hosts and Organizers in Würzburg, which works to advance German festival culture. “We have hundreds of years of tradition and we want to preserve it,” he said. “It is precious.”

“Food, drink, hanging out together, light entertainment and maybe dancing. In the end they’re all the same,” said Jens Albrecht who moved to the Boston area from Germany 15 years ago. “If you want to go deeply into the psyche of the Germany people, there is historically a lot of interaction in daily life — more so than in the US. Those festivals are a great way to get a community together and let loose. Kind of like block parties.”

Albrecht married an American woman who took a trip to Germany a few winters ago and fell in love with the Weihnachtsmärkte. And so five years ago, he re-created one in Walpole and it’s become an annual event. “Going to Germany every year proved to be less practical,” he said.

Advertisement

The one-day BSV Weihnachtmarkt is organized by the Boylston Schul-Verein, a Boston-area German-American social, cultural and educational club. It’s held outdoors on the grounds of the club, on Route 109.

Scenes from the German Christmas market. Linda Matchan for The Boston Globe

This year the market was on Dec. 7 and about 4,000 visitors flocked to the lively event. It’s grown from 20 to 50 vendors, Albrecht said, which is as many as the venue can fit. “It takes me back to Germany big time,” said Rosemarie Lutz from Seekonk who taught school several years ago on US army bases in Germany and was assiduously shopping. “I left a piece of my heart there.”

Though the wooden huts were missing (too expensive, Albrecht said), the vendors improvised with awnings and tents. And while most of the artists were local people selling everything from “Chapstick cozies” to Russian nesting dolls, it definitely had the gestalt of a small-town Weihnachtsmarkt. There was Glühwein for grown-ups and nonalcoholic Kinderpunsch for kids. There were sausages, and a "Schupfnudeln mit Sauerkraut” vendor, and sweets from Fraülein’s Bakery.

There was even Santa, known here as Nikolaus, dressed in red Alpine gear, and his scary horned counterpart Krampus, who came out at dusk. “If you’ve been a bad kid, he punishes you,” said Albrecht. “You get beaten with a stick.”

German Santa, also known as Nikolaus, at the Walpole Christmas Market, with Krampus, his mean horned counterpart who punishes kids if they've been bad. Jens Albrecht

I can accept the Glühwein and the singing reindeer, but this I’m not buying.

Advertisement

“How does he know you’re bad?” I press him.

“Just like Santa knows,” he shot back. End of story.

Linda Matchan can be reached at linda_matchan@hotmail.com.