Viktor Kossakovsky travels the world in search of stunning images of cataclysmic climate change. In Siberia warmer winters have affected Lake Baikal, thinning the ice so that vehicles driving over it crash through. In Greenland glaciers collapse with majestic grace and melting icebergs look like surreal artworks. Other segments include a dam failure in California, a stormy North Atlantic crossing reminiscent of Verena Paravel and Lucien Castaing-Taylor’s “Leviathan” (2012), and Miami flooded by Hurricane Irma, in 2017. With a haunting soundtrack by Apocalypto, “Aquarela” confronts doom with dread and beauty.

2. Apollo 11

The world seemed a newer and braver place 50 years ago when everyone watched Neil Armstrong take that first step on the moon. Todd Douglas drew from a huge cache of luminous 65mm footage to create this compelling account of the mission. Some images linger like poetry, and Miller evokes the drama and wonder of the adventure that briefly made us all one.

3. The Kingmaker

It’s like a scene in a horror movie.

Imelda Marcos, 90, hovers over the glass coffin containing the embalmed corpse of her husband, Ferdinand, who died in 1989, at 72 after tyrannizing the Philippines from 1965 to 1986. She hopes that one day the disgraced dictator can be buried in the Philippine Heroes’ Cemetery. But as Lauren Greenfield’s meticulous and damning documentary makes clear, Marcos’s ambitions extend far beyond that, to a complete restoration of her family’s power. The prospects look good. “She is still beautiful,” says an inhabitant of a wretched Manila slum. “It was better during the time of Marcos.”

"The Kingmaker" can be seen on Showtime early in 2020.

4. Memory: Origins of Alien

Alexandre O. Phillipe’s brilliant and exuberant film essay about Ridley Scott’s “Alien” (1979) ranges from the Furies in Aeschylus’s “Oresteia” to the film’s notorious “chest-burster" scene. A free-associative but cogent analysis, it traces the iconic sci-fi film’s serendipitous genesis. A key element was the participation of Swiss artist H.R. Giger who designed the polymorphous entity of the title. Giger was inspired by the painter Francis Bacon’s 1944 triptych “Three Studies for Figures at the Base of a Crucifixion”; and, bringing the chain of associations full circle, Bacon was inspired by the Furies from the “Oresteia.” Not for geeks only, “Memory” shows how films can transcend their times and aspire to the timelessness of myth.

5. Hail Satan?

Penny Lane’s funny and slyly subversive film shows how an ingenious protest group evolved into a potent political movement, if not an actual religion.

Founded in part to uphold the separation of church and state, the Satanic Temple caught the media’s attention in 2017 when, responding to a monument to the Ten Commandments on the Oklahoma State House grounds, it demanded to erect a statue of the pagan deity Baphomet there as well. With an arch tone and meticulous research, Lane follows this and similar campaigns by the Temple and demonstrates the ongoing efforts of the religious right to undermine secular democracy.

6. Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project

For over 30 years Marion Stokes recorded news broadcasts from multiple networks 24 hours a day. At her death she had compiled 70,000 VHS tapes -- a secret history of the world ranging from the Iranian hostage crisis in 1979 to the Sandy Hook school massacre in 2012. Matt Wolf’s film pays tribute to a magnificent obsession and explores the nature of truth, history, and memory.

"Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project" screens at the Harvard Film Archive on Feb. 17.

7. Midnight Traveler

When he learned that he was on the Taliban’s hit list, Afghan journalist Hassan Fazili fled Kabul with his family, recording on three iPhones what turned out to be a 3,500-mile search for a haven. Fazili and editor Emelie Mahdavian pared that footage down into a poignant and suspenseful road movie, a found-footage horror film in which the horror is life as usual for millions uprooted from their homes by conflict and oppression.

8. American Factory

The 2008 crash shut down the General Motors plant in Dayton, Ohio, leaving thousands jobless. But then a Chinese corporation put the factory back in operation, hiring 2,000 workers.

Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert’s documentary follows this troubled partnership. Workers grumble about low pay and poor treatment. The owners complain that the locals are lazy and incompetent. Then the union gets involved. In the end the two countries’ cultural differences are overshadowed by their common economic values – the primacy of profits over people.

9. Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer

For a crappy tabloid, National Enquirer had a lot of clout. Killing scandalous stories about those it favored, smearing those it opposed, the most-read newspaper in the world came to grief when publisher David Pecker tried to blackmail Amazon mogul Jeff Bezos. The New York Post summed up the debacle with a headline the Enquirer might have envied: “BEZOS EXPOSES PECKER.”

Mark Landsman’s ebullient account features former Enquirer employees who recall their glory days with few regrets. But as Carl Bernstein notes, the Enquirer ushered in “not just a bad time for the press, but a bad time for the truth.”

"Scandalous" can be seen at www.scandalousfilm.com.

10. For Sama

Waad al-Kateab and her husband, Hamza, remained in Aleppo, Syria, despite the government siege. To explain this choice to their daughter Sama, al-Kateab kept a video diary which she and co-director Edward Watts shaped into this wrenching first-person account. Most heartbreaking are the images of dead or wounded children. Al-Kateab fears a similar fate for her daughter, but she and Hamza stay because they believe they must help those who suffer and record the tragedy for the world to see.

