When she starts work in March, Sale will become the first woman to serve as artistic director at Merrimack Rep. Sale succeeds Sean Daniels , who left Merrimack Rep last May after four years to become the head of the Arizona Theatre Company.

Reaching across the country for a new leader, Lowell’s Merrimack Repertory Theatre has named Courtney Sale , currently the head of Seattle Children’s Theatre, to be its new artistic director.

“MRT is one of the most important organizations for new work in the country,’’ Sale said in a statement, adding that she is “overjoyed’’ at the chance to help “author the next remarkable chapter of this dynamic theater’s story.’’ In a statement, Merrimack Rep executive director Bonnie J. Butkas hailed Sale’s “deeply thoughtful and joyful approach to artistic leadership and connections to playwrights across the country.’’

Sale’s appointment represents the second high-profile artistic director job in the Boston area recently filled by the head of a children’s theater. Michael J. Bobbitt took over in August as head of Watertown’s New Repertory Theatre after more than a decade leading Adventure Theatre MTC in Maryland.

