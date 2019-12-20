That alone was enough to justify the alt-country tag that’s followed the band since its inception, even before it got to the self-flagellation of “When You Decided to Leave,” the gentle lope of “Texas & Tennessee,” and the honky-tonk slow dance of “My Best Girl” (about a guitar, something for which Nichols apologized midsong). At other times, though, Lucero’s approach was more Springsteenian, as in the lifting, driving chug of “That Much Further West” and the rootsy “Spirit in the Night” variation “Everything Has Changed.”

“No, whiskey’s done its job.” Near the end of Lucero’s set Thursday — the first of three consecutive nights at the Sinclair — Ben Nichols was waving down the latest of the ongoing stream of shots that kept making their way through the audience into the singer’s hand. But he wasn’t simply referring to his increasingly booze-fueled performance, which in the final minutes would finally start compromising his lyric recall. For two hours, the Memphis band chronicled the woozy damage drink can do to a person’s psyche, relationships, and life, whether it was directly addressed or hiding in the shadows.

What Lucero resembled, in fact, was nothing so much as the Hold Steady if it were fronted by Chris Stapleton. Possessed of a cinematic sweep, the songs balanced stinging guitar lines akin to the Heartbreakers’ Mike Campbell with a lifting drive that caused them to surge. “I Can’t Stand to Leave You” started with the band quietly burbling before Nichols began playing his guitar and the song snapped into place.

Even before the whiskey had turned him into the person his songs were about, Nichols was loose and animated, with a coiled energy about him. Everybody else, meanwhile, played as if in a stoic fugue. But John C. Stubblefield’s bass carved through regardless, and Rick Steff’s piano kept coming through at sneaky corners of the music. And when the band locked in, it became a fierce unit. With Nichols singing in his open-throated growl, “No Roses No More” might have been slow but it moved, heaving fatalistically onward, and the blood was boiling in “The Last Song.”

What ran through Lucero’s set more than anything was warmth, both in its sound and in the empathetic perspective of its material. There was defeat and tension running through the songs, but there was also a tenderness that Nichols never shook, even at his sloppiest. “Next night’s gonna be better,” he promised at the end, and it was easy to forgive him even if there wasn’t much to forgive.

Armed with just a guitar and a good-natured drawl that combined to give him a lone-troubadour vibe, Deer Tick’s Ian O’Neil opened with swirly, laconic electric folk that didn’t seem quite enough to sustain 40 minutes.

