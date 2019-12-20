ERIC BENET The R&B crooner, who has a buttery voice and a talent for exquisitely drawing out his songs’ deep-seated emotions, hosts a holiday-season-themed show. Dec. 22, 5 p.m. $45 and up. City Winery, Boston. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com/boston

VARSITY This Chicago-based band has become one of the standard-bearers of modern indie pop, releasing singles and albums stuffed with jangly guitars and plaintive vocals. They’re touring behind their 2015-16 retrospective “The Basement Takes,” which features hooky gems like the sulky “So Sad, So Sad” and the thrashing “Eye to Eye.” Dec. 22, 9 p.m. $12 advance. Great Scott. 617-566-9014, www.greatscottboston.com

BAD RABBITS The home-grown funk powerhouse, whose 2018 album “Mimi” was full of punchy grooves, celebrates the looming new year alongside Boston mainstays Lord Felix, Cliff Notez, Lightfoot, and Kaonashi. Dec. 27, 7 p.m. $25 and up. The Sinclair, Cambridge. 617-547-5200, www.sinclaircambridge.com

MAURA JOHNSTON

Folk & World

MATT FLINNER AND LOW LILY If you’ve had your fill of Christmas shows, how about one that marks Blue Christmas, a.k.a. the winter solstice, instead? Matt Flinner, one of the finer mandolin players in bluegrass, combines forces with acoustic outfit Low Lily to offer just that the night after the longest night of the year. Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m. $18. Bull Run Restaurant, Shirley. 877-536-7190, www.bullrunrestaurant.com

KEVIN CONNOLLY Local singer-songwriter Connolly forgoes his own material for a tribute to those who meant the most to him — Tom Waits, J.J. Cale, Ted Hawkins, Van Morrison among them — that he calls “Mule Variations.” He promises “surprise guests” for this post-Christmas edition. Dec. 27, 7 p.m. No cover. Bull McCabe’s, Somerville. 617-440-6045, www.bullmccabesboston.com

MARSHALL CRENSHAW Crenshaw has been partial to partners of late; he was here with the Smithereens a few months ago, and he’ll renew his collaboration with the Bottle Rockets in the spring. But for what has become an annual late-December gig at Passim, he’ll be playing his songs by his lonesome. Dec. 28, 8 p.m. $30. Club Passim, Cambridge. 617-492-7679, www.passim.org

STUART MUNRO

Jazz & Blues

GRETCHEN KLEMPA/SETH ROSENBLOOM A double-bill featuring two up-and-coming area artists: soulful vocalist Klempa’s band won 2018 Jazz Artist of the Year in both the Boston and New England Music Awards, while burning blues guitarist and vocalist Rosenbloom’s band will represent Boston at the 2020 International Blues Challenge in Memphis early next year. Dec. 26, 8 p.m. $10-$12. Lizard Lounge, 1667 Mass. Ave., Cambridge. www.lizardloungeclub.com

EBINHO CARDOSO & CATERINA DOS SANTOS QUARTET Brazilian composer, vocalist, and innovative bassist Cardoso and Portuguese vocalist, composer, and percussionist Dos Santos make musical magic with their jazz-informed synthesis of Brazilian, Angolan, Cape Verdean, and Portuguese grooves and melodies. Dec. 27, 8 p.m. $20. Lily Pad, 1353 Cambridge St., Cambridge. www.lilypadinman.com

GILES ROBSON & BRUCE KATZ Blues harmonica master and singer Robson, only the third UK artist to receive a Blues Music Award (after Peter Green and Eric Clapton), joins forces with fellow Blues Music Award winner and primo pianist Bruce Katz and his band for a boisterous blues bash! Dec. 28, 8 p.m. $25. Bull Run Restaurant, Shirley. 978-425-4311, www.bullrunrestaurant.com

KEVIN LOWENTHAL

Classical

HANDEL AND HAYDN SOCIETY On Dec. 19 and 22, H&H’s dynamic concertmaster Aisslinn Nosky directs the period-instrument ensemble in a festive holiday program at Jordan Hall featuring works by Vivaldi, Torelli, Biber, Charpentier, Albinoni, and Telemann. And on Dec. 31, as part of Boston’s First Night celebration, H&H partners with the Museum of African American History to present a free concert honoring the anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation in Trinity Church, with Scott Allen Jarrett directing. H&H’s own founding predates Lincoln’s proclamation; this will be the group’s 2,500th performance. 617-266-3605, www.handelandhaydn.org

BOSTON BAROQUE Every year conductor Martin Pearlman and his ensemble ring in the New Year in high period style with a pair of Jordan Hall concerts on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. This time the program features works by Bach, Corelli, and Rameau alongside Vivaldi’s motet “Nulla in mundo pax sincera” with soprano Maggie Finnegan. 617-987-8600, www.bostonbaroque.org

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA The subscription series resumes with the BSO’s former assistant conductor Marcelo Lehninger returning to the podium to lead Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony and Beethoven’s “Emperor” Concerto, with the Spanish pianist Javier Perianes to be featured as soloist. Jan. 2-4, Symphony Hall. 617-266-1200, www.bso.org

JEREMY EICHLER

Theater

MOBY-DICK Heaven knows what Herman Melville would make of this world-premiere musical adaptation by the team of Dave Malloy (music, lyrics, and book) and director Rachel Chavkin, who developed the musical with Malloy. But the author would have to acknowledge that Malloy and Chavkin have devised an arrestingly expressive theatrical language to tell his story. The duo — who previously collaborated on another monumental 19th-century novel-turned-musical, “Natasha, Pierre, & The Great Comet of 1812’’ — take pains to directly connect “Moby-Dick’’ to the 21st century, particularly in their “Hamilton’’-like diverse casting. Through Jan. 12. American Repertory Theater. At Loeb Drama Center, Cambridge. 617-547-8300, www.americanrepertorytheater.org

BLACK NATIVITY One of Boston’s most cherished and soul-stirring holiday traditions, “Black Nativity’’ is a “song-play” by the great poet Langston Hughes that celebrates the story of the Nativity with a blend of scripture, poetry, narration, dance, gospel music, and hymns. Now in its 49th year, this production is billed as the longest-running performance of “Black Nativity’’ in the world. Featuring Marilyn Andry, Betty Hillmon, Desiree Springer, and the Honorable Milton L. Wright. Directed by Voncille Ross. Through Dec. 22. Production by National Center of Afro-American Artists. At Robert J. Orchard Stage, Paramount Center, Boston. 617-824-8400, www.emersontheatres.org

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET When Kris Kringle (William Gardiner) does an impressive job as a replacement Santa Claus in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, he is offered a job as the department store’s Santa. But after he claims to be the real Santa, matters get very complicated, with the faith of a little girl named Susie (Addison McWayne) hanging in the balance. Based on the 1947 movie. Directed by Ilyse Robbins. Through Dec. 22. Greater Boston Stage Company, Stoneham. 781-279-2200, www.greaterbostonstage.org

BLUE MAN GROUP As is their custom at this time of year, Blue Man Group has incorporated some seasonal elements into their long-running show, including holiday tunes played by the Blue Men on their idiosyncratic musical instruments. In addition, matinees have been added as part of an expanded performance schedule for the holidays, culminating in four performances (day and night) on New Year’s Eve. Charles Playhouse, Boston. 800-258-3626, www.blueman.com

DON AUCOIN

Dance

WINTER WONDER DANCE FESTIVAL 2019 This annual Dance Complex festival is jam-packed with five days of classes for all levels, pop-up performances, and a day of mind-body movement and reflection. For audiences, the highlight is the Teaching Artists Showcase featuring a wide range of choreographic invention. This years’ performance will include Boston flamenco dancer Yosi Karahashi, Randy James’s all-male New York repertory company 10 Hairy Legs, and contemporary artists Meghan McLyman and Colleen Walsh. Dec. 29, $10-$100. Dance Complex, Cambridge. 617-547-9363, www.dancecomplex.org

THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Choreographed by Jennifer Weber, this touring production uses a mash-up of dance styles to transport E.T.A. Hoffmann’s familiar story to contemporary New York City. The show includes a dozen dancers, and the Tchaikovsky score is complemented by musical remixes featuring an onstage DJ and electric violinist. Rapper MC Kurtis Blow opens the show with a short set. Dec. 29, $42.50-$62.50. Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts, Worcester. 877-571-7469, www.thehanovertheatre.org

A CITY LIGHTS CHRISTMAS This one’s a performance tucked inside a family-friendly party showcasing the talent and energy nurtured by Boston City Lights Performing Arts. For 30 years, the organization has been dedicated to professionally training city youth in dance, as well as music, theater, and visual arts, and “The only cost is hard work.” Now that’s worth celebrating. Music by DJ Braun Dapper. Dec. 22, Opens at 5, performance at 7. Free. Boston City Lights Performing Arts School. 617-695-2856, www.bclperformingarts.org

KAREN CAMPBELL

Galleries

LAURA McPHEE DESERT CHRONICLE McPhee’s large-scale photographs have always attended to anthropological and geological concerns: the experience of girlhood, the layers of history in Kolkata, the changing face of parkland in New York. Time’s indelible mark plays a part. In this series, she traces ways in which time and humanity alter desert landscapes in the American West. Through Feb. 1. Carroll and Sons, 450 Harrison Ave. 617-482-2477, www.carrollandsons.net

AMIRALI GHASEMI: TEHRAN REMIXED: PARTY SERIES Ghasemi, an Iranian artist and curator, started this project in 2005 to push back against media portrayals of oppression in Iran. In photographs capturing Tehran social life, he whites out faces and flesh, documenting the fluid interchanges and Western dress of young, middle-class Iranians, and navigates questions of exposure and privacy. Through Jan. 28. Ars Libri, 500 Harrison Ave. 617-357-5212, www.arslibri.com

LACONIA LOFTS: ART, ARCHITECTURE + THE SOUTH END The stretch of Harrison Avenue near East Berkeley Street was a place you might avoid 25 years ago. Then developer Jack McLaughlin proposed the first subsidized live/work building for artists in the US since the early 1900s. Laconia Lofts, now celebrating its 20th anniversary, contributed to a dramatically revitalized neighborhood, and a haven for artists and galleries. This show looks back. Through Jan. 26. Laconia Gallery, 433 Harrison Ave., www.laconiagallery.com

CATE McQUAID

Museums

GORDON MATTA CLARK: ANARCHITECT Gordon Matta Clark sliced houses in two and bored bus-size holes in derelict apartment buildings several stories up, highlighting late-20th-century society’s wasteful ways regarding, well, everything, from gas guzzlers all the way up to building stock. Matta Clark’s inference — that everything is temporary, and disposable — first made in the ’70s, feels now like the proverbial canary in a coal mine, with a planet poised at the edge of ruin. Are we ready to listen yet? Through Jan. 5, 2020, Rose Art Museum, Brandeis University, 415 South St., Waltham. 781-736-3434, www.brandeis.edu/rose/

YAYOI KUSAMA: LOVE IS CALLING + BEYOND INFINITY Here come the selfies: When the ICA announced it had acquired one of the celebrated Japanese nonagenarian’s “Infinity Rooms” earlier this year, it almost had to deploy crowd control strategies as part of the announcement, due to the runaway success of Kusama’s “Infinity Mirrors” exhibition in various cities last year. The ICA delivers a deep dive to offset the Instagram onslaught, with a thoughtful accompanying display that situates Kusama’s work in the context of her peers. Through Feb. 7, 2021, Institute of Contemporary Art. 617-478-3100, www.icaboston.org.

WENG FAMILY COLLECTION OF CHINESE PAINTING: FAMILY AND FRIENDS Last year, local collector and Chinese art scholar Wan-go H.C. Weng made the largest donation of Chinese paintings and calligraphy in the MFA’s history — 183 works, all told, some of them monumental. This represents the first of an eventual triumverate of shows that will display Weng’s extraordinary largesse. It features works from the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties. Through Aug. 9, 2020, Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

MURRAY WHYTE

EVENTS

Comedy

HANNA DICKINSON This week’s Cityside headliner knows she has a snoring problem, but she was reluctant to go under the knife. "I looked online to find natural remedies to stop snoring,” she says, “and it said, ‘lose weight and stop drinking.’ I was like, surgery it is.” Dec. 23, 8:30 p.m. Free. CitySide, 1960 Beacon St., Brighton. 617-566-1002, www.citysidebar.com

THE CHOSEN SHOW Dan Crohn hosts his Christmas Eve show with an all-Jewish lineup, with headliner Josh Gondelman, author of “Nice Try: Stories of Best Intentions and Mixed Results” and writer-producer on Showtime’s “Desus & Mero,” plus Eli Levy, Joe Medoff, Amy Rubin, and Steven Brykman. Dec. 24, 7 p.m. $15. The Comedy Studio, 1 Bow Market Way #23, Somerville. 617-661-6507, www.thecomedystudio.com

JIMMY TINGLE’S 20/20 VISION Cambridge’s own dean of political humor brings his show to the big stage at the Wilbur, telling of his run for lieutenant governor and sharing some of the stranger ideas he’s had, like putting windmills near busy highways to generate more power, that were actually implemented elsewhere. Dec. 28, 7 p.m. $37-$52. Wilbur Theatre. 866-448-7849, www.thewilbur.com

NICK A. ZAINO III

Family

HARVARD SQUARE HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR Back for the 34th holiday season, the event brings together the work of dozens of New England craftspeople. The fair showcases gift items including handmade clothes, candles, books, and art available for purchase. It’s the perfect way to wrap up a week of holiday shopping all while taking in the sights and sounds of old world Harvard Square. Dec. 22, noon-6 p.m., Free. St. Paul’s Church Hall, 29 Mt. Auburn St., Cambridge. harvardsquareholidayfair.com

CELEBRATE! WITH NATIONAL MARIONETTE THEATRE — PETER AND THE WOLF Watch Peter and his animal friends prance around to catch the wolf in this puppet-led play at the JFK Library. The marionettes will dance to Sergei Prokofiev’s original orchestral score during their quest. Set in a winter wonderland of its own, the show transports families to 20th-century Russian wilderness in all its charm. Dec. 26, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Free. John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Columbia Point. jfklibrary.org

ALL ABOARD! TRAINS AT SCIENCE PARK Take in a miniature winter scene complete with powered trains, snowy mountains, and quaint buildings. Constructed in the Museum of Science, the village even features little people milling about. Expert train model makers will be on hand to answer questions and explain the science behind their craft. Afterward, engineer your own curvy tracks for wooden trains to navigate. Dec. 22-29, $24-$29, Museum of Science, 1 Science Park. mos.org

DITI KOHLI

