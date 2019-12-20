The Internet often comes off as frosty and uncaring, but this time of year it has a way of spreading something approximating the holiday spirit. Why, just this past week, thousands of clickers experienced flashbacks of getting a D in geometry (which ruined my GPA) when a clip of a maddeningly simple gift-wrapping hack (i.e. tilt the paper diagonally, dummy) went viral, passive-aggressively mocking its viewers with its effortless dispatch of Scotch tape, its cloying yuletidal jingle, and its infuriatingly in-law-esque “here, why don’t you let me do that” subtext. “I feel embarrassed and ashamed,” tweeted one respondent . “I’m a lil mad right now,” tweeted another . And I apparently need to unwrap these trash mummies I was calling “presents” and re-do them all so as not to look like the family mess. So yeah, feels like Christmas.

TOP HONORS

Friday was #NationalUglySweaterDay, which is great news for Gerry in Accounts Payable whose sweaters are consistently terrible, but even better news for anyone whose hall-decking inevitably leads to shawl-decking. A compendium of crocheted contenders on Twitter rang in this relatively new Christmas tradition, featuring hundreds of bedazzled cardigans, turtlenecks, and sweater vests festively festooned with all manner of hot-glued bric-a-brac, from applique snowflakes (and snow globes), to mobile light displays, to phoned-in bows. Participants are already looking forward to Saturday, unofficially known as National Try to Return Everything to Michael’s Day.

CHRISTMAS STORY

“Anybody need a grandma for Christmas?” read an anonymous Craigslist ad out of Tulsa this week. “I’ll even bring food and gifts for the kids! I HAVE NOBODY AND IT REALLY HURTS! Let me be a part of your family." Nothing goes viral like “crushingly sad,” and once it did, the post predictably attracted trolls, who harassed the lonely grandma until she deleted it. This prompted 21-year-old Carson Carlock — who shared the original post with his own plea, “Someone please let her be your grandma for Christmas” — to track down the grandma in question and invite her to his own celebrations. And it worked: “Carrie is the most loving and sweet person,” he wrote on Facebook after making contact. “She is so wonderful and I will be seeing her Christmas Day.” No punchline here, just go find the Carrie in your life and do the same thing.

CAN DON’T

And because we can’t end on that, allow me to explain in advance why your teenagers are dropping to the floor and rolling around like fools this holiday season. It’s the Chef Boyardee Challenge, which requires falling to the floor and rolling around erratically like a dropped can of Chef Boyardee — as opposed to, say, sitting unbothered on a shelf in a dark cabinet for several years on end. But what do I know? When I was young the Chef Boyardee Challenge was held in private and known as “dinner.”

