Makes about 1 quart

Peppermint ice cream was part of a grand Christmas dinner that the wealthy Lawrence family sent to the March sisters in "Little Women." To film the scene, says food stylist Christine Tobin, ice cream was made by the local company Puritan Ice Cream Co. That one scene used 75 gallons of ice cream, she says, all of it real.

2 eggs ¾ cup sugar 1 tablespoon cornstarch 2 cups half-and-half 1 cup heavy cream 2 teaspoons peppermint extract 6 drops red food coloring ¾ cup crushed peppermint candies

1. In a bowl, whisk the eggs and sugar until pale yellow and thickened. Beat in the cornstarch.

2. In a heavy-based saucepan, bring the half-and-half to a simmer. Slowly beat the hot half-and-half into the egg mixture. Pour the entire mixture back into the saucepan and place over low heat. Cook, stirring constantly with the whisk or a wooden spoon, until the custard thickens slightly. Remove from the heat and pour the hot custard through a strainer into a clean, large bowl. Allow the custard to cool slightly, then stir in the heavy cream, peppermint extract, and food coloring. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.

3. Stir the crushed peppermint candies into the custard, then freeze in one or two batches in an ice cream machine according to the manufacturer's instructions. When it's done, the ice cream will be soft. For a firmer ice cream, transfer to a container and freeze for two hours or more.

Adapted from "Little Women: The Official Movie Companion"