Olivia Mora, 42, was found guilty of manslaughter operating under the influence, motor vehicle homicide, operating under the influence causing bodily injury, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the death of Brianna Rosales.

A woman was found guilty Friday of killing a 7-year-old girl when she drunkenly crashed an SUV in Dorchester in 2013, according to the Suffolk district attorney’s office.

Brianna’s mother, Grendalee Alvarado, was seriously injured in the Nov. 26, 2013, incident.

Mora is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 6. Messages left with her attorney were not immediately returned Friday evening.

During the two-week trial, prosecutors painted a picture of an out-of-control Mora barreling through a Dorchester neighborhood in a Chevy Tahoe. They said the evidence showed Mora was driving on Geneva Avenue toward Bowdoin Street while intoxicated around 2 p.m. on the day of the fatal crash. Authorities said at one point she was in the wrong lane trying to pass an MBTA bus.

According to the district attorney’s office, Mora was speeding when she took a left onto Olney Street. Despite knowing there was a school nearby, she was driving “in excess of 53 miles per hour” when she struck a parked vehicle, pushing it 6 feet forward, prosecutors said. She also struck a fire hydrant and continued onto the sidewalk, where Brianna and her mother were walking while holding hands.

Mora failed field sobriety tests after the crash, investigators said, and a test showed that her blood alcohol content was “well above” the legal limit when the crash occurred.

Brianna was taken to Boston Medical Center, where she died of her injuries, officials said. Her mother’s left femur was shattered from the crash, and she spent months recovering at a hospital, authorities said.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins called Brianna’s death a “tragic loss” and said she hoped that the knowledge that Mora is being held accountable brings some peace to her family.

“Brianna has been gone for nearly as long as she was on this Earth, and the pain of her loss doesn’t lessen with time,“ Rollins said in a statement. “Each family gathering without her present and every milestone that she should have reached as she grew up, is a new source of pain for her loved ones.”

In 2014, an emotional Alvarado, Brianna’s mother, described her daughter as a “nice girl.”

“Always happy," she said. “Always taking care of everybody.”

