Several other cruisers joined the pursuit, which continued into Waltham. Troopers deployed tire deflation devices across the road near the Totten Pond Road exit, but the Escalade stopped before reaching the device, Procopio said.

A State Police trooper attempted to pull over Tonnie L. Griham, 52, around 10:15 a.m. for driving erratically across all four lanes of the northbound side of the interstate in Needham near Exit 19. Griham, who was driving a 2005 Cadillac Escalade, allegedly refused to stop and the trooper pursued him, said David Procopio, a State Police spokesman.

An East Boston man who was allegedly driving erratically on Interstate 95 in Needham while under the influence of drugs took State Police on a 7-mile chase and violently resisted arrest Friday morning, police said.

Griham allegedly refused to get out of the car, and troopers had to break a window to arrest him. During the struggle, several troopers sustained minor injuries, Procopio said.

Evidence of narcotics use was found in the car, Procopio said. Griham was taken to Lahey Clinic for evaluation and will be booked at the State Police barracks in Framingham.

Griham was still hospitalized under guard at around 4:15 p.m. Friday, Procopio said.

Griham faces charges of operating under the influence of drugs, possession of a Class A narcotic, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and failure to stop for police. This was his third offense of driving under the influence of drugs and his license was suspended from his last OUI, Procopio said.

“Great job getting dangerous driver off busy road before he hurt someone,” State Police said in a tweet.

