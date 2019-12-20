The New Hampshire man who allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death in a Worcester restaurant in July was indicted Friday in her death, prosecutors said.

Carlos Asencio, 28, of Derry, N.H., allegedly attacked Amanda Dabrowski, 31, in O’Connor’s Restaurant on West Boylston Street in Worcester around 7:50 p.m. on July 3. He was arrested by Worcester police after restaurant staff and customers subdued him, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. said in a statement.

At a hearing on July 5 in Worcester District Court, Asencio was found not competent to stand trial and was sent to Bridgewater State Hospital.