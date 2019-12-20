The New Hampshire man who allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death in a Worcester restaurant in July was indicted Friday in her death, prosecutors said.
Carlos Asencio, 28, of Derry, N.H., allegedly attacked Amanda Dabrowski, 31, in O’Connor’s Restaurant on West Boylston Street in Worcester around 7:50 p.m. on July 3. He was arrested by Worcester police after restaurant staff and customers subdued him, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. said in a statement.
At a hearing on July 5 in Worcester District Court, Asencio was found not competent to stand trial and was sent to Bridgewater State Hospital.
On Friday, he was indicted by a Worcester County grand jury on charges of murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, Early said. Asencio is expected to be arraigned in Worcester County Superior Court at a later date, the statement said.
In April, three months before Asencio allegedly stabbed Dabrowski 15 to 20 times while she was attending a book club, police said he was charged with breaking into her home in Ayer. Asencio allegedly fled the country after the incident, and it is not clear how he got back into the country.
Asencio and Dabrowski dated for about three months while they were working together at pharmaceutical maker Bristol-Myers Squibb in Devens, according to a police report.
Globe Correspondents Jeremy C. Fox and Diamond Naga Siu contributed to this report. Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.