Alex Vavilov, now 25, and his brother, Tim, older by about four years, lived for a decade with their folks on Trowbridge Street in Cambridge, first in an apartment and later in a townhouse. Their parents, Andrey Bezrukov and Elena Vavilova, were among a cell of deep-cover Russian spies arrested in the United States in 2010. The other spies were nabbed in New York, New Jersey, and Virginia.

The bizarre 2010 case of the spies who lived near Cambridge’s Harvard Square reared its head again Thursday, when Canada’s Supreme Court ruled that the younger son of the Trowbridge Street family can reclaim his Canadian citizenship, capping a lengthy court battle and effectively clearing the way for him and his older brother to live freely in Canada if they want.

In a story straight from the pages of a spy novel (the FX show “The Americans” was inspired by the overall Russian sleeper operation), Vavilova and Bezrukov masqueraded as “Tracey Lee Ann Foley” and “Donald Howard Heathfield” from Canada, while leading a double life for years in the United States.

The pair received extensive training in spycraft, including language skills, agent-to-agent communication, invisible writing, codes and ciphers, and creation of a “cover profession,“ a job used to mask their intelligence activities, the Globe reported in 2011.

The couple’s children were born in Canada, and the family eventually made their way to the United States, settling just a few blocks from Harvard Yard. Bezrukov, Vavilova, and their fellow spies were booted back to Russia soon after their arrests, in exchange for the release of clandestine agents who were languishing behind the Iron Curtain after getting caught snooping there for the West.

Rémi Larivière, a spokesman for Canada’s immigration and citizenship department, told The Washington Post that the government will comply with the Supreme Court decision, and Alex and Tim are now Canadian citizens.

The Canadian citizenship registrar had alleged that Canada’s spy agency told the federal government that Tim was “sworn in” by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service before his parents were arrested, but Tim said in an affidavit that the allegations were false, the Post reported.

Lost in the hubbub of Thursday’s ruling was their family’s ties to the Boston area.

Alex Vavilov (right) and his older brother Tim left federal court in 2010 after a bail hearing for their parents. Elise Amendola/Associated Press

At the time of their parents’ arrest, then-16-year-old Alex was enrolled at the International School of Boston, which bills itself online as a “PK -12 French-English bilingual and international school located in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in one of the most vibrant metropolitan areas in the United States. As a world-class, accredited academic institution, ISB places the development of the bilingual brain at the heart of its mission.”

Tim, who was 20 at the time, was studying at George Washington University.

The family returned to Russia after the parents were arrested. Neither sibling returned to their respective schools to complete their studies.

Back in 2000, Bezrukov, the father, was using the Heathfield name when he got a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government. In 2006, he founded Future Map Strategic Advisory Services, a consulting business he ran from home in Cambridge.

His company was dissolved by court order in 2013, about three years after he and his wife copped to the federal charges and were sent home to Russia, records show.

Vavilova, the mother, passed herself off as Foley during her covert Cambridge years, working for a time for Redfin Real Estate, where she was regarded as a talented field agent, a company executive said.

Her sales performance notwithstanding, the state Division of Professional Licensure confirmed in 2012 that Vavilova’s real estate license, which she had held under her phony name since 2009, had been revoked for failing to report her federal conviction.

What did the couple accomplish for the Russians while living their secret lives in Cambridge?

In August 2010, Richard DesLauriers, then the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston office, said of the spies, “Fortunately, these individuals we don’t believe did significant damage to the United States.” DesLauriers added that they posed a danger as sleeper agents trying to gather information and cultivate relationships with powerful and politically connected people.

There’s no shortage of such people in Cambridge, home to Harvard and MIT, two of the world’s top schools, awash in government funding for research with a who’s who of former federal officials on faculty.

Records show the spies were instructed to gather information on, among other things, American policy on the use of the Internet by terrorists, American policies in Central Asia, and a “Western estimation of Russian foreign policy.”

In 2006, law enforcement officials found that by entering a 27-character code into the couple’s computer, they could access a special steganography program the pair used to communicate secret messages. Steganography is the practice of hiding messages inside other messages, including inside a digital image.

A message decrypted by the FBI spelled out the couple’s marching orders to “search and develop ties in policymaking circles in US and send” intelligence reports.

In 2006 and 2008, the pair sent messages back to Moscow, discussing the change in leadership of the Central Intelligence Agency and the election of Barack Obama, two developments that were widely reported by the United States and foreign media. But some information the couple forwarded to Russia, according to legal documents, was said to come from an unnamed former congressional legislative counsel and an economics professor.

A Sept. 23, 2005, message from Bezrukov indicated he had made contact with a “former high-ranking United States government national security official.”

Another message, dated Dec. 3, 2004, indicated Bezrukov made contact with a worker at a government research facility and had discussed the development of nuclear weapons, including “nuclear bunker-buster warheads.”

On Thursday, after Alex, the couple’s younger son, prevailed in his court battle to maintain his Canadian citizenship, he issued a statement through his lawyer.

“The relief I feel reading the Supreme Court’s decision is indescribable,” Alex Vavilov said in the statement. “After a decade of fighting for my rights I can finally take a deep breath and relax, knowing that my citizenship is secure and no longer the subject of attacks, doubts and repeated reinterpretation. No longer will I have to live in purgatory. I can finally unquestionably exercise my rights and responsibilities as a Canadian citizen.”

Alex continued, ”This decision is a vindication of all the time, resources and effort I have poured into my struggle. It is recognition that not only do I feel Canadian, but I am Canadian in the eyes of the law.”

He was scheduled to brief reporters Friday afternoon at a Toronto hotel.

Jerimiah Manion of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Material from the Associated Press and prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.