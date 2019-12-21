In his letter “Trump’s executive order puts Jews in a dangerous classification” (Dec. 15), Paul Bookbinder writes that a recent executive order “classifies Jews as a race.” As should be obvious from reading the relatively brief executive order, it does no such thing. The key phrase in the order is: “It shall be the policy of the executive branch to enforce Title VI against prohibited forms of discrimination rooted in anti-Semitism as vigorously as against all other forms of discrimination prohibited by Title VI.”

One may debate whether discrimination rooted in anti-Semitism is actually covered by Title VI; if courts determine otherwise, then Congress should certainly amend the legislation to correct that shortcoming. However, the executive order itself in no way classifies Jews as anything other than a group that is discriminated against.