As a preschool educator, I believe in data; I collect it daily through my own interactions and observations (supported by a generous supply of Post-it Notes), and I work in consultation with a team of excellent therapists and two well-qualified support professionals. Among us, we don’t miss much. And we tweak our teaching and behavior management approaches accordingly.

While I’ve no doubt that collecting and analyzing information on preschoolers’ classroom activities through sensors in their slippers can provide teachers with plenty of data, I wonder at what cost ( “Data direct from their heads,” Page A1, Dec. 17). What is the opportunity cost when teachers must sift through what must be a mind-boggling volume of tracking information to reach conclusions about students’ learning and behavior that their own eyes and ears could tell them in real time?

Advertisement

I have no doubt that once the demonstration projects like the one at Capucine Montessori are finished, there will be money to be made marketing this technology to schools (and, yes, also to parents, who can already track their offspring through phone locators and car-equipped apps). We should think carefully how much more tech we want to insert between ourselves and our children, and how much of our children’s privacy we’re willing to trade in order to be perfectly electronically informed at all times.

How valuable might educational toy manufacturers find data on precisely which play activities are preferred by a particular child? Sure, developers might assure us that information like this won’t be shared, but have we not heard this before?

Meanwhile, I’ve been wondering whether the kinetic energy generated by kids’ feet on the playground could not somehow be translated, through in-ground technology, into power to light my classroom and warm our turtle tank. Chew on that, MIT.

Barbara Donlon

Advertisement

Winchester

The writer is a special-education teacher in the Winchester Public Schools Integrated Preschool.