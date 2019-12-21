Roughly six-in-ten Americans say the legacy of slavery still affects Black people in the United States today either “a great deal” or “a fair amount,” according to 2019 data from the Pew Research Center . Black adults in particular are most likely to say slavery continues to have an impact — 59 percent of Black Americans say the legacy of slavery affects the position of Black people in the United States “a great deal.”

By comparison, only 26 percent of white Americans, 29 percent of Hispanic Americans, and 33 percent of Asian Americans say the legacy of slavery affects Black people in the United States a great deal. However, majorities of each group say it does have at least a fair amount of effect.

This year marked the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first slave ship in Jamestown, Va. It carried more than 20 enslaved Africans, who were sold to the colonists who lived there.

