Thank you to Nestor Ramos for highlighting the recent report from the Harvard Kennedy School analyzing the true costs of automobile transportation in Massachusetts (“The Massachusetts car economy is costing us $64 billion a year, and we barely notice it,” Metro, Dec. 13). I can recommend one simple and enjoyable remedy for these costs: carpool. I have been carpooling for the past decade, and besides saving gas, I’ve also had someone to spot accidents up ahead, look for new shortcuts, and commiserate during long winter drives (even if she opens the window while I turn up the heat).

Employers could do a few simple things to support carpooling, especially in areas where public transportation is unavailable. Provide some perks — guaranteed parking spaces, a paid ride home for days when one driver has to leave unexpectedly, and help with matchmaking employees on similar routes — and the size of those expensive parking lots could shrink.