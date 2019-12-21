“I’m not sure that that many people are aware that the way that we live is the cause of a lot of suffering in the world. We don’t connect the dots to that,” Father Stephen Josoma, pastor of Saint Susanna Parish, told boston.com. “Our attempt at the Nativity is to show that there is hurt in the world and how can we heal this world that we see today by the way that we treat each other, by the way that we treat the world around us.”

This year’s crèche at Saint Susanna Parish in Dedham, for example, has the holy family and their visitors wading in — and nearly being overcome by — blue waves representing seas that are rising due to climate change.

Churches around the country, including here in Massachusetts, are using their holiday Nativity scenes to bring attention to contemporary happenings.

Advertisement

It’s not the first year that the church has tackled present-day themes with its Christmas tableaus. Last year, the Nativity display included a wall dividing the scene and the baby Jesus in a small cage — a nod to President Trump’s efforts to build a wall on the Southern US border and the administration’s family separation policy, which led to migrant children being detained in cages.

In 2017, the church’s creche contained tallies of victims of mass shootings.

Another Nativity scene that is drawing attention this year is at Claremont United Methodist Church in California. It includes life size figures of Mary, Joseph, and the baby Jesus each in a cage constructed of a chain-link fence and topped with barbed wire.

“Imagine Joseph and Mary separated at the border and Jesus no older than two taken from his mother and placed behind the fences of a Border Patrol detention center as more than 5,500 children have been the past three years,” pastor Karen Clark Ristine wrote in a Facebook post that accompanied the photo.

Advertisement

“In a time in our country when refugee families seek asylum at our borders and are unwillingly separated from one another, we consider the most well-known refugee family in the world. Jesus, Mary, and Joseph, the Holy Family. Shortly after the birth of Jesus, Joseph and Mary were forced to flee with their young son from Nazareth to Egypt to escape King Herod, a tyrant. They feared persecution and death. What if this family sought refuge in our country today?” Ristine wrote.

Her post has been shared 24,000 times and has garnered 15,000 comments.