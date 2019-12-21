I am glad the Globe has written about the dirty bathrooms in the Boston Public Schools (“Disgust and disrespect,” Page A1, Dec. 8).

Unfortunately, this is not a new story. More than 35 years ago, I did leadership training for a Boston Community Center youth program. What was their number one concern? The BPS bathrooms. Then, more than 20 years later , I worked with the Boston Youth Organizing Project. What was their number one concern? The BPS bathrooms. Over those 20 years, nothing had changed.

Then, not too many years ago, I was doing election monitoring at the Higginson-Lewis school in Roxbury. It was a cold day in November, and the children were running around in the gym with their coats on. There was no heat (it was controlled, I was told, by downtown). Then I went to the bathroom off the gym. The toilet was perched on a couple slats of wood with wide gaps between them so that I could see down to the dirt below.