I am glad the Globe has written about the dirty bathrooms in the Boston Public Schools (“Disgust and disrespect,” Page A1, Dec. 8).
Unfortunately, this is not a new story. More than 35 years ago, I did leadership training for a Boston Community Center youth program. What was their number one concern? The BPS bathrooms. Then, more than 20 years later, I worked with the Boston Youth Organizing Project. What was their number one concern? The BPS bathrooms. Over those 20 years, nothing had changed.
Then, not too many years ago, I was doing election monitoring at the Higginson-Lewis school in Roxbury. It was a cold day in November, and the children were running around in the gym with their coats on. There was no heat (it was controlled, I was told, by downtown). Then I went to the bathroom off the gym. The toilet was perched on a couple slats of wood with wide gaps between them so that I could see down to the dirt below.
I am glad the Globe is focusing now on this problem. It is sickening that it has gone on so long. Such conditions would never be tolerated in the suburbs that surround Boston.
Michael Jacoby Brown
Arlington