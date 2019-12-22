“This is the last episode of 2019, but if you’re black, this is the first episode since I left back in 1984," he said.

With the audience chanting “Eddie! Eddie! Eddie!” the comedian took the stage for his opening monologue.

In his long-awaited return to “Saturday Night Live,” Eddie Murphy reprised his roles as beloved characters Mister Robinson, Buckwheat, and Gumby for his first time hosting the show since 1984.

Murphy referenced the birth of his son last year — his 10th child — “11 if you count Kevin Hart," he said.

“If you had told me 30 years ago that I would be this boring stay-at-home house dad and Bill Cosby would be in jail, even I wouldn’t have took that bet,” he said. Then, in his best Cosby imitation: “Who’s America’s dad now?”

Advertisement

Tracy Morgan, Chris Rock, and Dave Chappelle then interrupted Murphy on stage.

“I wouldn’t miss this for the world. My kids love Lizzo,” Rock said, in reference to the episode’s musical guest.

“You know, I followed your blueprint for my entire career,” Chapelle told Murphy. “I became the biggest star I could on television. And then I quit.”

Watch Eddie Murphy’s monologue:

“Mister Robinson’s Neighborhood”

Murphy first returned as Mister Robinson, a spoof of the character Mister Rogers, which he first popularized during his four-season stint on the show in the early 1980s.

“So much has changed since we last spent some time together. My neighborhood has gone through so much. It’s going through something called: gentrification. It’s like a magic trick. White people pay a lot of money and then poof. All the black people are gone. But where do they go, boys and girls? Back to where they come from: Atlanta.”

“Y’all probably wondering how Mister Robinson can afford to live in this fancy neighborhood.”

Advertisement

He then pointed to a sign that reads “squatter’s rights.”

Later in the sketch, a man who identifies himself as Patrick arrived at the door, claiming Mister Robinson is his father.

“Oh boys and girls, there’s a new company called 23andMe and because of them, 23 new people say their father is me.”

Watch Eddie Murphy’s return as Mister Robinson:

Buckwheat returns

Next is a parody of “The Masked Singer,” the reality singing television show in which celebrities anonymously compete in a singing competition while wearing costumes.

The celebrity panelists, which include Beck Bennett as Robin Thicke, Kate McKinnon as Jenny McCarthy, Bowen Yang as Ken Jeong, and Melissa Villaseñor as Nicole Scherzinger, tried to guess the identity of the singer in the corn on the cob costume.

Each judge guessed Buckwheat, and he appears from under the costume in his signature striped shirt and white suspenders.

Buckwheat then dusted off his signature “Otay!” catchphrase at the end of his own unique rendition of Beyoncé's “Single Ladies.”

“We’ve missed you these past 30 years. We love you and it’s good to have you back," Villaseñor told him.

Watch Buckwheat’s performance:





He’s (still) Gumby, dammit!

As the beloved big green character, Gumby appeared on the “Weekend Update” sketch to berate hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost for leaving him out of the scene.

“I should have been in every damn skit from the top. I am the one who made that Eddie Murphy a star."

When Che responded that viewers may not know who he is, Gumby replies: “I saved this show from the gutter. It’s thanks to me. And this is the thanks I get? Shame on you, Lorne Michaels. Shame on you, NBC.”

Advertisement

“I pass kidney stones with more personality than the two of you" he said to Che and Jost. "Face it kid, the both of you together couldn’t Velcro my sneakers.”

Watch Eddie Murphy return as Gumby:



