The solutions, as Garret Johnson suggests, are higher reimbursement levels for mental health care providers, beefed-up standards at facilities, and more robust reporting of outcomes. The dilemma is that too many elected representatives are influenced less by advocates like Johnson than by insurance and health industry lobbyists who don’t want government intrusion into their operations and profits.

We talk a good game about dispelling stigma, and we’ve passed mental health parity laws regarding insurance coverage, but our actions betray those honorable intentions while profits continue to drive the system ( “A health care problem we can fix,” Ideas, Dec. 15).

An example of the unhealthy symbiosis between politicians and the industries they regulate, according to Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, is Universal Health Services’ paying former US senator Rick Santorum $395,414 in 2010-2011 to sit on its board and, one can imagine, cajole his former colleagues on mental health legislation.

In addition to the rise in teen suicides and the opioid epidemic that Johnson cites as illustrative of the need for more resources, I would add the spate of mass shootings in recent years. All these mental illness-related circumstances could be reduced if screening and identification of people at risk, interventions, and treatment options were made more available.

Jeff Stone

Milton





Hospital cites its commitment to provide psychiatric care

I agree with many of the points Garret Johnson raised in his Ideas piece, particularly the need to increase reimbursement for psychiatric services and ensure greater quality standards for accreditation. However, I would like to respond to his comment that many leading hospitals are not operating psychiatric units.

On Oct. 1, the North Shore Medical Center in Salem opened the Epstein Center for Behavioral Health, a 120-bed psychiatric hospital with full acute-care capabilities to support patients’ medical and psychiatric needs. It was more than seven years in the planning, precisely to address the North Shore Medical Center’s mission to care for all patients in our community.

It would not have been possible without broad institutional and community support and extensive financial commitments from Partners Healthcare. As chair of the NSMC Board of Trustees, I would be happy to arrange a tour of the Epstein Center for Johnson, if he is interested.

David W. Ives

West Newbury