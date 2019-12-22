According to a report by the Globe and ProPublica, (“A cry for help,” Page A1, Dec. 15), not a single state fully complies with our primary federal law to protect children not in state custody. A total of 41 states released data to the investigators, revealing 7,000 child deaths between 2011 and 2015. Many experts estimate 15,000 deaths occurred in that period.

How do we sleep at night? Denial and feeling helpless are natural responses. Beyond that, Dr. Judith Herman, in her book “Trauma and Recovery,” proposes that “it is very tempting to take the side of the perpetrator. All the perpetrator asks is that the bystander do nothing,” whereas "the victim . . . asks the bystander to share the burden of pain.” We are all bystanders.