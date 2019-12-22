In his Dec. 15 column “Actually, skyrocketing inequality may be a myth” (Ideas), Jeff Jacoby suggests that perhaps wealth inequality may not be as severe as reported by economists Thomas Piketty, Emmanuel Saez, and Gabriel Zucman, and he cites the recent work by two economists connected with the US government. The key phrase here is “may not be.”

Saez and Zucman have done an enormous amount of work to calculate the wealth distribution, and have provided their research data for us to review. In fact, they show exactly how their results differ from that of the two government economists’ and why the new estimates are not accurate.