In his Dec. 15 column “Actually, skyrocketing inequality may be a myth” (Ideas), Jeff Jacoby suggests that perhaps wealth inequality may not be as severe as reported by economists Thomas Piketty, Emmanuel Saez, and Gabriel Zucman, and he cites the recent work by two economists connected with the US government. The key phrase here is “may not be.”
Saez and Zucman have done an enormous amount of work to calculate the wealth distribution, and have provided their research data for us to review. In fact, they show exactly how their results differ from that of the two government economists’ and why the new estimates are not accurate.
Advertisement
There is little doubt that at the very top of the ladder, there are enormous amounts of wealth, and that these wealthy people pay less in tax, as a percentage, than the rest of the population, including both the middle class and and even the poor. There is even a recent article in Scientific American giving evidence that this skewed distribution of wealth is to be expected in a free-enterprise system.
Finally, Jacoby’s note that we are all wealthier today than 100 years ago is irrelevant. The very wealthy have taken proportionately more of the pie, and are continuing to do so, with the help of a biased tax system.
Charles Freifeld
Brookline