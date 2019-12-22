Guy planted five little elf figures (they appeared to be of the on-the-shelf variety) on the podium and one on a chair facing the podium. He then snuck back to the locker room grinning.

FOXBOROUGH – It is very difficult for a man Lawrence Guy’s size to appear impish, but the Patriots defensive tackle did Saturday night when he snuck into the media room at Gillette Stadium minutes before Bill Belichick was to come give his postgame press conference there.

Belichick entered and promptly pushed the elf closest to him on the podium over out of view.

“They’re all up here. Just what I need. Happy Holidays,” Belichick said.

Guy would not explain his motives, even when told that the whole thing had been caught on camera.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” he said from the locker room. “There’s no video of me doing that, but if you look there’s one on the TV.”

Indeed, there was another elf perched on a TV monitor in the locker room. They’ve been spotted around the locker room occasionally the last few weeks, and made some appearances last season.

Asked where they came from, Guy said the answer was obvious.

“Santa Claus,” he said.

A trio of stuffed toy elves rested on the podium before Bill Belichick arrived to speak to the media. Elise Amendola/Associated Press

