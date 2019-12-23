Brookline Monks Sweet Bread baked at the Holy Transfiguration Monastery in Brookline using an old recipe from Anatolia, or Asia Minor. The bread is now available to the public by order through their website. Holy Transfiguration Monastery

For decades, Holy Transfiguration Monastery in Brookline has baked golden sweet bread, rich with eggs and butter, during holidays to give as gifts to visitors and vendors. Their baker uses an old recipe from Anatolia, or Asia Minor. “Over the years, people really looked forward to it and encouraged us to sell the bread,” says Father George, who has resided at the monastery for 22 years. So the monks recently took the leap, and now Brookline Monks Sweet Bread is available to the public as a year-round treat. They first sent out flyers around the Brookline area, and the response was terrific. You can order through the website (www.brooklinemonkssweetbread.com; $15 for a 2-pound loaf). Brioche-like, but denser and fragrant with spices, the loaves are sprinkled with sesame seeds and come sliced. “There’s a secret ingredient we don’t give out,” says Father George. If you live in Brookline, delivery to your door is available, as is shipping by mail throughout the United States (shipping cost is additional and varies with destination). Made without preservatives, the sweet bread stays fresh for up to a week. Another choice is to pick up loaves at the monastery. You enter through the front door and one of the friendly monks will help you find the bakery. Proceeds from sales support the monastic community’s charity work. 278 Warren St., Brookline, 617-863-8401.