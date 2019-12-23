Zen Bear Honey Tea. The company infuses tea into jars of honey. Frank Ferrel

A little honey in a cup of tea is a natural pairing. But Zen Bear Honey Tea of Brunswick, Maine, swaps the order and infuses tea into honey. The syrup absorbs the nuanced flavors of the organic herbs and spices. All you need is a teaspoon in a cup of hot water for a flavorful, soothing drink. The company uses raw wildflower honey from the Aroostook Valley in northern Maine and offers a half-dozen choices in 8-ounce jars ($12.95). The blends have names like New Sunrise, with turmeric, black pepper, ginger, and lemon and orange peels mixed into the honey, and Qi Chai, spicy with black tea, cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, cloves, and pepper. Enlighten-Mint is prepared with green tea, spearmint, and peppermint leaves. Lisa Ferrel got the notion for tea honey 15 years ago from her nephew, who was studying Oriental medicine. She waited a decade until she retired from her work with an environmental education group before starting the business, says her husband, Frank, a retired broadcast journalist. He helps along with other family members. This year they created chocolaty drinks, infusing cocoa and spices into jars of honey, and introduced Cocoa de Maya, a vibrant mix of cocoa, cinnamon, and cayenne, as well as Honey Cocoa Noir, a blend of espresso, dark chocolate, and sea salt, which begs for whipped cream. Most unusual is the earthy Mocha Chaga, which combines honey, cacao, and wild foraged chaga mushrooms. A steamy mug of any flavor will surely warm your bones as winter sets in. Available at Allandale Farm, 259 Allandale Road, Brookline, 617-524-1531; Volante Farms, 292 Forest St., Needham, 781-444-2351; Appleton Farms Dairy & Farm Store, 219 County Road, Ipswich, 978-356-3825, and others, or go to www.zenbearhoneytea.com.