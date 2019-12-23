A new breed of apple, Cosmic Crisp, developed at Washington State University, just arrived in area markets. Proprietary Variety Management

Interest in a new apple is over the moon. It’s named Cosmic Crisp, and it is absolutely a fruit and not a digital device. The apples just arrived in area markets. A cross between Enterprise and the well-loved Honeycrisp, the new variety comes from Washington State University, which devoted two decades to developing the breed. Growers planted 12 million Cosmic Crisp apple trees, poised for it to be a hit. Bright yellow speckles that resemble stars in a night sky cover its red skin, hence the name. You might taste the large, firm, especially juicy and crisp fruit’s tartness at first, and then sweetness. “The balance between sweet and tart may be different to each palette,” says Micayla Roberts, the company’s marketing rep. “We’ve gotten feedback that the apples are perfectly balanced, that some taste sweeter than tart, and for others the apples are more tart than sweet. Each eater is different.” The school bred the apple to be slow to brown and to maintain its flavor and texture for a year. It’s an outstanding one to include to the mix for a pie ($3.99 a pound). Available at Shaw’s and Star Market locations. The Fruit Company is offering Cosmic Crisp gift baskets. To order go to www.thefruitcompany.com/gourmet-gifts/apples/cosmic-crisp-apples.