FARMINGTON, N.M. — A northern New Mexico school district’s board has approved a policy allowing the administration of medical marijuana to students enrolled in the state’s medical marijuana program.

The policy adopted by the Aztec district's board Tuesday brings the district into compliance with a 2019 state law, the Farmington Daily Times reports.

The law mandates that districts allow students access to medically prescribed marijuana on school grounds, as long as it is not administered via smoke or vapor and not administered or possessed by the student.