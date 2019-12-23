SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota voters will decide on a measure to allow medicinal marijuana after a petition to put the issue on the November ballot was validated by the state.

Secretary of State Steve Barnett announced Thursday that the petition had enough valid signatures to be put on the ballot for the General Election next year. The measure would allow patients with chronic or debilitating health conditions to use and possess up to three ounces of marijuana. They would need to get a registration card from the state’s Department of Health.