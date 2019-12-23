According to police, the detail officer was near the Rockland Trust Savings Bank branch at 1000 block of Truman Highway around 1:35 p.m. Saturday when he was alerted to the masked man entering the bank. “Upon looking through the front door of the bank, the officer observed a masked suspect holding what appeared to be an automatic firearm while gesturing to a bank teller to fill a bag full of money,” police wrote in a posting on bpdnews.com.

A Boston police officer working a paid detail near a Hyde Park bank peered through the bank window and spotted a masked man approaching a teller while holding what appeared to be a fully automatic firearm at his side Boston police said. The thief left the bank without harming anyone and was captured moments later by police.

Advertisement

The officer called for backup, and started running after the man once he left the bank with cash in one of his hands, police said. Within moments, the man was captured by police who drew their weapons and repeatedly ordered him to drop what they saw as an automatic weapon, police said.

“After a continued volley of verbal commands, the suspect finally relented and placed down the firearm,” police wrote. "Officers were able to determine that the firearm was, in fact, a replica firearm.''

Police also recovered a bag of cash at the scene.

Paul Whooten was arrested and charged with armed robbery of a bank. Whooten, 56, is a Hyde Park resident, police said.

Around the same time, Milton police arrested 55-year-old Richard Berger as he drove into the neighboring town and was seen weaving in and out of traffic while speeding away from the site of the bank robbery, Boston police said. He is being charged with intent to rob a bank while armed, police said.

Advertisement

Both men are scheduled to be arraigned Monday in West Roxbury Municipal Court.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.