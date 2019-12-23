“The homeowner extinguished it prior to arrival with a fire extinguisher,” Reardon said. “The fire went up the tree. It scorched the wall and scorched the ceiling.”

The Christmas tree blaze started around 11:04 p.m. on Landing Road, said Duxbury Fire Captain Rob Reardon.

A Christmas tree attached to an outlet caught fire at a home in Duxbury Sunday night, Duxbury firefighters said.

The resident was the only person in the home when the fire broke out, Reardon said. No one was injured.

No presents were burned, Reardon said.

