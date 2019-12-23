“On Dec 20, 2019 my mother passed away unexpectedly,” Astacio’s daughter, Elysandra Astacio, wrote in the fundraising appeal. “She suffered from seizures and the details still are unclear why, our family dog attacked my mother while having a seizure. My 13 year old little sister ran to get help but (my mom) passed away due to her injuries. I don’t know how or what to do. If you could please consider donating, my family would be grateful. My mom, was a single parent to us three girls. Thank you so much.”

The GoFundMe page for funeral expenses for Melissa Ausmus Astacio had raised $10,715 as of 9:30 a.m. Monday.

According to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office, Melissa Astacio’s daughter told a 911 dispatcher that her mother, who was known to suffer from seizures, had been stricken with one when the family dog began to attack.

The daughter placed the call around 5:20 p.m. Friday.

Police used a Taser on the dog, believed to be an 8-year-old pit bull, before they could assist Melissa Astacio, according to Quinn’s office. Melissa Astacio was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The dog was secured by Swansea Animal Rescue and placed in quarantine at their facility, according to prosecutors, who said no foul play or criminal conduct is suspected. The matter remains under investigation.

Joan Carpenter, a relative of the Astacio family, took to Facebook to urge the public to support the fundraising effort for Melissa Astacio’s funeral.

“PLease help Melissas Children,” Carpenter wrote. “They are our cousins from Uncle Don and Aunt May Chace and Melissa was the youngest daughter of cousin Marjorie Chace Ausmus…So sorry Ely,Heaven and Kels for your loss.”

Melissa Astacio had been active on social media, posting a number of family photos to her Facebook page, as well as a few pictures of a dog that appeared to be a pit bull. Melissa Astacio repeatedly referred to the dog as “amigo” in Facebook postings. In one 2017 photo, she’s seated smiling next to the dog on a porch.

“Me and amigo,” she wrote.

Globe Correspondent Lucas Phillips contributed to this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.