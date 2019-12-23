“One of the firefighters that was injured fell through a hole in the second floor down to the first floor in the area removed from the fire the night before. That’s one of the reasons it’s a little unclear as to how the second fire happened," Burke said. "While they were attacking the [second] fire, the second floor fell through. Mayday was called by people in the company he was operating with.”

A 2-alarm fire first broke out at 10:50 p.m. Saturday at 66 Murray Way, said Hyannis Fire Chief Peter Burke. A 1-alarm fire then ignited at the home around 7:50 p.m. Sunday.

A Hyannis duplex caught fire twice this weekend and firefighters were forced to issue a mayday call during the second blaze Sunday night when a firefighter fell through a floor, Hyannis firefighters said.

Two firefighters sustained minor injuries in the second blaze and one firefighter sustained a shoulder injury in the Saturday blaze, Burke said. The firefighters were taken to Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis.

“We’re not sure how the two are related. The fire [Saturday] night was in the front of the building and the fire [Sunday] night was in the back part of the building,” Burke said.

Firefighters extinguished the Saturday blaze in five hours and the Sunday fire in three hours, Burke said.

Five people were displaced after the fires, firefighters said.

Barnstable, Yarmouth, and Dennis firefighters responded to the blazes, Burke said.

Massachusetts State Police, the state fire marshal’s office, and Hyannis and Barnstable firefighters are investigating the cause of the fires, Burke said.

“Investigation is ongoing, and the possibility that it is a rekindle of the first fire is being considered,” said Timothy Moore, a spokesman for the state fire marshal’s office.

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.