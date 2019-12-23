Konstantinibis spoke to a reporter Monday afternoon inside her restaurant, which had 19 bullet holes in the front windows.

“When I see the guy with the gun, I thought ‘what the hell is going on?’” said Soula Konstantinibis, co-owner of Billy’s Texas B.B.Q. & Pizza located at 530 Washington St. “I was hiding [during the gunfire]. I can’t believe it. ... Crazy, crazy.”

The owner of a Dorchester restaurant that was sprayed with bullets during a double shooting Sunday night said Monday that she ducked for cover behind the front counter as a masked gunman fired 19 shots into her establishment.

Advertisement

Billy’s Texas B.B.Q. & Pizza co-owner describes Sunday night shooting Share Email to a Friend Embed Soula Konstantinibis, co-owner of Billy’s Texas B.B.Q. & Pizza describes Sunday night shooting. (undefined)

It wasn’t clear Monday whether the victims, both men in their 20s, were shot inside or outside the store, though Konstantinibis said no customers were inside when the assailant opened fire. One victim suffered a leg wound while the other was hit in his upper body, according to Boston police. Both men survived, and no arrests were reported Monday.

“Thank God we were okay,” Konstantinibis said. “That’s very scary, but they [police] got to do something.”

Boston police Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman, said police will likely “direct resources in that area” following the shooting.

Konstantinibis said that before the barrage of bullets rained down on the pizza shop, she asked a group of young men who had been congregating inside and outside for a while to leave.

She said she told the group, “please guys, leave, you give me a headache.”

Later when she was on the phone, she looked up and saw a masked man brandishing a gun on the street outside her restaurant.

“He started shooting,” she said. “I laid down [behind the counter] to hide myself.”

She said she got up when she heard Boston police officers arrive, at which point the gunman had fled.

Advertisement

Bullet holes on the window at Billy’s Texas BBQ & Pizza in Dorchester, the scene of a double shooting. Travis Andersen/Globe Staff

She added that the young men she asked to leave had been loitering in her business and the surrounding vicinity for the past week.

Boston police said the shooting occurred around 6:40 p.m. Sunday.

On Monday afternoon, Rev. Eugene F. Rivers III, a prominent local minister who lives in the neighborhood, stopped by the restaurant to check on Konstantinibis and her husband, Bill.

Rivers said he frequents the restaurant and had been in Friday night when he observed “all the traffic” causing problems.

He said he told a friend after he left, “don’t go back to Billy’s. Somebody’s going to get shot.”

Rivers called for posting a police detail in the area to prevent further violence.

Jeeny Pan, who works at China Station Restaurant next door, said she heard what sounded like five or six shots at the time of the incident. She said she didn’t see the gunmen or the victims but knew it was a serious matter once police flooded the scene.

At first, Pan said, she thought it may have been someone playing a holiday joke.

She said two customers in her restaurant had to wait inside the business for up to 45 minutes while police scoured the crime scene.

Asked how she felt after learning two men had been shot, Pan said, “It seems so crazy.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.