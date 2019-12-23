Happy Monday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I should probably start my Christmas shopping now. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

It should be called “Keeping up with the Caprios.”

Providence Municipal Court Judge Frank Caprio Sr., whose lovable demeanor when dismissing your parking tickets landed him a nationally syndicated television show, has launched a spinoff program that is airing on Facebook Watch.

Caprio, 83, and several family members are starring in “The Caprios of Providence,” which highlights down-on-their-luck individuals who appear in the judge’s courtroom. After the person has their day in court, the Caprios meet to discuss ways they can help.

The first episode introduces the world to the Caprio family, including his sons, former state Treasurer Frank Caprio Jr. and former Rhode Island Democratic Party Chairman David Caprio, and brother Johnny Caprio.

Then the family takes up the case of Arthur Saribekian, a former professional boxer who claims he’s living out of a car in Roger Williams Park. The family takes him to Angelo’s on Federal Hill (because of course) and learns more about his downward spiral.“

"In order for us to determine whether or not somebody is ready to help themselves, or that we want to become involved, we have to do what in business is called due diligence,” Caprio Sr. says.

In the end, the Caprios have an intervention with Saribekian and his estranged father. There’s yelling, tears, and ultimately, hugs. By the end, the Caprios have found Saribekian an apartment on Federal Hill and a job working as a laborer with Michael Sabitoni, president of the Rhode Island Building and Construction Trades Council.

It sure beats “Judge Judy.”

