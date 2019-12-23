If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here.
It should be called “Keeping up with the Caprios.”
Providence Municipal Court Judge Frank Caprio Sr., whose lovable demeanor when dismissing your parking tickets landed him a nationally syndicated television show, has launched a spinoff program that is airing on Facebook Watch.
Caprio, 83, and several family members are starring in “The Caprios of Providence,” which highlights down-on-their-luck individuals who appear in the judge’s courtroom. After the person has their day in court, the Caprios meet to discuss ways they can help.
The first episode introduces the world to the Caprio family, including his sons, former state Treasurer Frank Caprio Jr. and former Rhode Island Democratic Party Chairman David Caprio, and brother Johnny Caprio.
Then the family takes up the case of Arthur Saribekian, a former professional boxer who claims he’s living out of a car in Roger Williams Park. The family takes him to Angelo’s on Federal Hill (because of course) and learns more about his downward spiral.“
"In order for us to determine whether or not somebody is ready to help themselves, or that we want to become involved, we have to do what in business is called due diligence,” Caprio Sr. says.
In the end, the Caprios have an intervention with Saribekian and his estranged father. There’s yelling, tears, and ultimately, hugs. By the end, the Caprios have found Saribekian an apartment on Federal Hill and a job working as a laborer with Michael Sabitoni, president of the Rhode Island Building and Construction Trades Council.
It sure beats “Judge Judy.”
- Rhode Map Live: House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio will be interviewed on Jan. 15 by yours truly about their priorities for 2020. The event will take place at District Hall in Providence. Tickets are free, but you have to RSVP here.
- The week’s edition of Ocean State Innovators is with Jason R. Dwyer, a chemistry professor at the University of Rhode Island. Have an idea for someone the Globe’s Ed Fitzpatrick should talk to for his weekly Q&A? Email him at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com.
- Another important story from Lynn Arditi of The Public’s Radio: The board that helps oversee the state’s emergency medical services system includes a former North Providence fire captain with a criminal history. He’s also been disciplined by state health regulators.
- In his first public remarks about a Globe investigation into a Bristol church administrator accused of sexually abusing boys, Bishop Thomas Tobin said on WPRI-TV’s Newsmakers that he couldn’t “remember all the details” about the investigation his own office conducted.
- Despite all of the turbulence in Washington, D.C., the Globe’s Larry Edelman reminds us that the economy is on President Trump’s side.
- Winner: For best cake in Rhode Island, it came down to Pastiche Fine Desserts on Federal Hill and Gregg’s, but Pastiche got the most votes.
WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY
- This is cool: Performers from “Disney on Ice” will visit the Tomorrow Fund Clinic at Hasbro Children’s Hospital at 11 a.m.
- Need something fun to do tonight? Go see “The Polar Express” in Woonsocket.
- The Rochambeau Library in Providence is hosting its Holiday Open House from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m.
- There aren’t too many public meetings today, but the board for the Times2 Academy in Providence is scheduled to finalize the dismissal of the charter school’s former executive director.
