The issue was another technical headache for commuters, who had already experienced some delays on Monday because of a network outage on the MBTA’s countdown clocks The T confirmed the issue via Twitter at 2:31 p.m.

The transit agency recommended that customers visit ticket windows or use its mTicket smartphone application to buy passes. Machines began working again around 6:10 p.m., according to MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo.

MBTA ticketing machines were down at two of the Commuter Rail system’s busiest stations during the Monday evening commute.

“Were experiencing a network outage thats [sic] affecting countdown clocks and real time predictions in stations and online,” the T tweeted. “Our teams are working hard to resolve this as quickly as possible.”

The agency said in a follow-up message that the outage “caused gaps in service and late departures out of terminals. Communication with trains and their operators have not been affected by this outage. All subway service is operating at this time.”

Clocks began to come back online around 4:35 p.m.

By then, several people had taken the MBTA to task on social media.

“Who cares about the clocks?” one woman tweeted at the T. “It’s the lack of trains that is keeping people stranded. Are the trains broken or the clocks? Last I checked trains can run even if the digital signage goes down. There’s been no train downtown for almost 20 minutes.”

Another rider wrote, “Really? Cause the train at Forrest Hills didn’t move for an hour and employees told us they didn’t know what was going on.”

Monday’s network mishap came after trains on several T commuter rail lines were delayed last Thursday morning for a variety of reasons, including mechanical issues, train traffic, and unruly passengers.

The recent hiccups have come in the wake of a withering report released earlier this month that found the agency’s intense focus on tightening its day-to-day budget while speeding the pace of long-needed projects under Governor Charlie Baker has been detrimental to the operations of the agency and has helped foster a culture in which “safety is not the priority."

The T said in response that it’s begun to whittle away at a few of the problems noted in the scathing report, but the agency also cautioned that fully implementing the long roster of recommended fixes will require more money, people, and time.

Emily Sweeney, Adam Vaccaro and Matt Stout of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.









